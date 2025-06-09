Research needed to address labour challenges

[Photo: File]

The labour market challenges cannot be solved without policies backed by research and reliable data, according to business and development experts.

They say a stronger focus on evidence-based decision-making is needed to address ongoing issues, including skills shortages, labour migration and low workforce participation.

International Development Specialist Naren Prasad says labour policies must reflect real challenges faced by the country rather than assumptions.

“How can we use research, how can we use data, how can we use best practices to inform our decisions that are sound and reflect reality rather than opinion-based policies or ideological-based policies.”

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Prasad says collaboration between government, academia and the private sector will be critical in developing policies that address workforce needs and improve participation.

He adds that particular attention is also needed to increase women’s participation in the labour force, which remains below international standards.