Spending explained but no wealth creation in Budget: Koya

[Photo:FILE]

Opposition parliamentarian Faiyaz Koya says the 2026-2027 Budget explains how Government intends to spend money, but it does not adequately explain how Fiji intends to create wealth.

During debate on the Budget in the House, he said the International Monetary Fund has identified labour shortages and outward migration as a significant constraint on

Fiji’s future economic growth and productivity.

Koya says this should concern every single member of Parliament because when skilled people leave, businesses struggle to find qualified workers, productivity declines and economic growth slows.

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He says when revenues come under pressure, government is increasingly reliant on borrowing to finance essential services and development.

Koya says the challenge for Fiji is much greater than simply retaining people.

He says it is about building an economy that gives people a compelling reason to remain, offers quality jobs and rewards hard work with high wages.

Koya says it also creates opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship and professional growth and gives young people the confidence that their future can be built in Fiji.