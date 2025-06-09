Fiji joins global Israel Allies parliamentary network

Fiji has become the 65th country to establish an Israel Allies parliamentary caucus, joining a global network of lawmakers aimed at strengthening political and diplomatic ties with Israel.

The announcement was made by Israel Allies Foundation President Josh Reinstein, who said Fiji’s newly launched Fiji-Israel Allies Caucus marks another milestone in the country’s growing relationship with Israel.

Speaking alongside Deputy Prime Minister and caucus chair Viliame Gavoka, Reinstein says the Israel Allies Foundation coordinates the activities of pro-Israel caucuses in parliaments and legislatures around the world.

“This is the 65th caucus to be launched. We’re active on six continents. We have 65 caucuses in 65 countries with over 1,600 legislators”

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He says the foundation promotes what it describes as “faith-based diplomacy”, encouraging legislators to translate their biblical support for Israel into political engagement.

Reinstein praised Fiji for what he described as its strong support for Israel, particularly following the country’s decision to establish an embassy in Jerusalem.

According to Reinstein, Fiji’s entry into the international network strengthens links between the country’s parliamentarians and legislators from dozens of other nations.

He said the parliamentary caucus would provide a platform for cooperation between lawmakers while reinforcing diplomatic and economic ties between Fiji and Israel.

Reinstein also thanked Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Deputy Prime Minister Gavoka for supporting the establishment of the caucus, describing Fiji’s actions as demonstrating “courage” and “moral clarity.”

The Fiji-Israel Allies Caucus was officially launched this week, with Gavoka serving as its inaugural chair.