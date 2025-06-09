Southern Zone playoffs set for Nausori

[Photo: Supplied]

Teams from across the Southern Zone will converge at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori next week for the Secondary Schools Football Championship playoffs, with spots at the national finals up for grabs.

The two-day competition will serve as a pathway to the Fiji Secondary Schools Football Championship, which will be held in Labasa from August 19 to 22.

Vunimono High School will be one of the schools to watch, competing in the Under-15, Under-17 and Open Girls divisions as it aims to secure qualification in all three grades.

Schools from Rewa, Suva, Nasinu, Navua and Tailevu will contest the playoffs, while qualification matches in the Under-19 grade will also be played.

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Action begins on July 23 with six playoff matches scheduled, before the remaining playoff fixtures, Under-19 qualifiers and the Suva Secondary Schools Under-19 final take place on July 24.

Matches will kick off from 9am on both days, with entry set at $2 for students in school uniform and $3 for other spectators.