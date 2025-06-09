Fiji's money laundering risk is high: Report

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit’s 2025 National Risk Assessment report has identified and assessed the country’s money laundering risk as ‘high.’

According to the FIU’s 2025 Annual Report, the assessment revealed that the key criminal threats contributing to the high money laundering risk are narcotics-related offences, organised crime and racketeering, taxation and customs-related crimes including smuggling, environmental crimes and bribery and corruption.

The NRA examined 25 sectors within Fiji and identified five sectors as being highly vulnerable to money laundering risks.

These are commercial banks, foreign exchange dealers and money changers, payment service providers, legal practitioners and real estate agents.

Article continues after advertisement

The assessment was carried out by an NRA Working Group made up of representatives from relevant government agencies.