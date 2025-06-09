Iran tells Houthis to close Red Sea gateway if US hits power network, sources say

[Source: Reuters]

Iran has asked Yemen’s Houthi movement to stand ready to close the Red Sea oil route if the United States strikes Iranian power infrastructure, three sources told Reuters on Thursday, posing a potent new threat ​to global energy supplies.

The idea has been discussed within the Islamic Republic’s leadership, and the message has been conveyed to Iran’s Houthi allies, two senior Iranian ‌sources and a regional source familiar with the matter said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The sources said the Houthis had been informed recently of Tehran’s request, which has not been previously reported.

They did not give further details on how it had been conveyed or whether it was after U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to attack Iranian power infrastructure on Tuesday.

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Iran’s foreign ministry and a spokesperson for the Houthi group were not immediately available to respond to ​Reuters’ request.

A source close to the Houthis said the group had completed preparations to attack shipping by deploying missiles and drones ​near Bab el-Mandeb strait, the gateway to the Red Sea, in Yemen’s highlands overlooking Hodeidah and the Gulf of Aden and was awaiting the ⁠order to begin.