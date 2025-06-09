Salvation Army launches drug recovery centre

[Photo: Supplied]

The Salvation Army has opened a new alcohol and drug recovery centre to host its Alcohol and Drug Programme, aimed at addressing alcohol and drug dependency in the country through daytime and afternoon sessions and workshops.

With escalating challenges surrounding drug and alcohol abuse, the center fosters a support system that will guide victims to the path of recovery.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the center provides another pathway to recovery for participants while also keeping them connected to their families and communities.

“This program reflects the powerful truth that recovery does not happen in isolation, by investing in compassionate, evidence-based rehabilitation, we encourage sustainable lifelong healing”

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Salvation Army Fiji Division Commander Major Phillipa Serevi says the program takes a holistic approach to recovery.

“We have the 12 step program and we also have the positive lifestyle program that is happening and then they will also have outside activities that will help them. So, it’s a holistic program that is not just in the class but interacting with outside inside and other members of the community and family as well.”

Serevi adds that the program intends to encourage participants by recognizing and celebrating their recovery milestones.

“It’s just the coming together of encouragement and where we celebrate one year sober, even six months, five years and everything and we make it a big thing, like a celebration because it is really hard to get away from those habits.”

The AOD programme will take in 15 participants, where they will go through a 12 to 15 weeks recovery programme, focusing on the harmful effects of drugs and alcohol while also integrating positive lifestyle components.