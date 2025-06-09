Lautoka targets response against Nasinu

[Source: File]

Lautoka FC will be aiming to bounce back from last week’s defeat when it hosts Nasinu FC in Round 14 of the Extra Premier League at Churchill Park on Sunday.

The Blues suffered a 2-1 loss to Navua in their previous outing and will be eager to return to winning ways as the race for the league title intensifies.

Currently sitting fourth on the standings, Lautoka knows a positive result at home will be crucial in maintaining pressure on the teams above them.

Nasinu also enters the fixture looking to respond after a 5-2 defeat to Rewa. Despite that setback, the Giant Killers have been one of the competition’s surprise packages this season and remain firmly in contention for a top-four finish.

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With both sides seeking to rebound from losses, fans can expect a closely contested encounter at Churchill Park.

The match kicks off at 1pm on Sunday. Tickets are priced at $7 for adults and $2 for children aged between five and 10, while children under five will be admitted free.