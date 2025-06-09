World Cup trophy to arrive in style in bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk

[Source: Reuters]
The World Cup trophy will be transported to the New York-New Jersey stadium in a bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk, with the French luxury fashion house once again entrusted with designing the carry case for the most coveted prize in soccer.
The trunk features a golden V for “Victory” – and “Vuitton” – across the front, with the brand’s recognisable monogram pattern and gold-plated brass corner protectors.
The interior is lined with beige leather and features a patch commemorating the partnership between Louis Vuitton and FIFA.
It is the fifth successive occasion in which the French company has designed a trunk for the trophy, following those used at the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments.
“For over a decade, Louis Vuitton and FIFA have shared an unwavering commitment to excellence, bound by a shared belief in sport’s power to inspire and bring people together,” Louis Vuitton CEO and Chairman Pietro Beccari said in a statement.
Luxury brands have long staked out their territory in professional sport, with Tiffany & Co. crafting the prize awarded to the Super Bowl champion — now known as the Vince Lombardi Trophy — since the first edition in 1967.