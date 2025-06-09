International players add spark to Pearls trials

[Source: File]

The return of overseas-based players has added a new dimension to the Crest Fiji Pearls’ preparations as the national side continues its mini trials ahead of upcoming qualifiers.

Head coach Michelle Parsons says the inclusion of international players has brought fresh energy and intensity to the squad, with encouraging signs already emerging on day one of the trials.

Parsons believes one of the biggest improvements has been the players’ ability to maintain skill execution and make sound decisions under pressure.

“The development from last week was that consistency of skill and that ability to keep going even when the game gets tough and to be able to make good decisions under pressure.”

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The Fiji Pearls coach says the presence of international players has also challenged combinations within the squad and exposed local players to different styles of play.

“The international players have certainly brought a different flavour, which is really good because it’s that ability to change your timing, that ability to change who you’re working with and that ability to change the combinations.”

Parsons is also encouraged by the strong turnout from overseas-based players, describing it as a positive sign for the future of the national team.