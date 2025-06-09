Jasper retains Western Zone U18 title

[Photo: Akuila Cama]

Defending Fiji Secondary Schools Weet-Bix Raluve Under-18 champion, Jasper Williams High School, won the Western Zone title after beating Natabua High School 20-10 in the final at Churchill Park in Lautoka today.

Jasper Williams defended their Western Zone title after scoring four unconverted tries.

It was a repeat of last year’s national final, but today, scoring chances were missed by both sides with handling errors hurting them.

Jasper Williams led at halftime 10-5 through two unconverted tries and one from Natabua

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The Jasperians extended its lead to 20-5 with two successive tries midway in the second half.

Natabua had the final say with their second try but it was right on full time.

The match was a curtain-raiser to the McDonald’s Fijian Drua Super Rugby W semifinal against the Queensland Reds at 1 pm.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports.