Trial date set for babysitter job trafficking case

[Photo: FILE]

A woman accused of facilitating the recruitment and overseas travel of another woman for employment in Egypt will stand trial next year.

Torika Tabua, charged with one count of trafficking in persons, appeared in the Lautoka High Court.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that between 1 January and 17 June 2022 in Nadi, Tabua was offered a job through Facebook, which she declined before referring the opportunity to the alleged victim.

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The State alleges that she facilitated the victim’s departure from Fiji to Egypt for employment as a babysitter while being reckless as to whether the victim would be exploited.

The State had previously filed the information, and the accused entered a not guilty plea.

During yesterday’s court appearance, the court was informed that pre-trial conference documents had been filed and served.

The High Court has set the matter down for trial from 22 to 26 March 2next year.

The case has been adjourned to October 15th.