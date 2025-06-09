Former DPM’s trial to start next month

[Photo: FILE]

The case involving former Deputy Prime Minister and National Federation Party leader Biman Prasad will proceed to trial from August 10 after both the prosecution and defence confirmed they were ready to proceed.

The matter was called in the Suva Magistrates Court today, where the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption counsel informed the court that it had filed all required disclosures and provided the defence with all material relevant to the proceedings.

Defence counsel raised no issues with the disclosures and informed the court that they were satisfied with the material served by the prosecution.

The court also directed that final pre-trial conference documents be filed by August 3.

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In this matter, Prasad faces one count of providing false information to a public servant, contrary to the Crimes Act.

FICAC alleges that while submitting his declaration of income, assets and liabilities under the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act, Prasad failed to accurately declare his financial interests.

The matter has been adjourned to 10 August.