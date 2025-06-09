Historical win for Drua Women, final in Fiji

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women has created history as they’ll host the Super Rugby W final for the first time next week in either Lautoka or Ba.

This is after their 31-5 semifinal win over the Queensland Reds in Lautoka today. The Reds beat the Drua in the semifinals last year.

The Drua Women will feature in its fourth final in five years since joining the competition in 2022.

They won the Super W titles in 2022,2023, runners up in 2024 and semifinalist last year.

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Despite a shaky start today, the home side got their first points through a converted try to flanker and fan favorite, Salaseini Railumu in the 10th minute.

The Reds held their own for another 10 minutes and disrupted the hosts setpiece plays at times.

Winger Charlie Brigstocke broke Josivini Neihamu and fullback Litiana Vueti’s attempted tackles when she sprinted away to score.

Prop, Karalaini Naisewa, playing in her record 30th match, crashed over for their second try following some brilliant plays in the lead up.

Some of the fans were still celebrating that try when Atelaite Buna struck again.

Buna’s try was a thing of beauty after sisters Naisewa and Keleni Marawa combined with Sulita Waisega, Nunia Daunimoala before flyhalf delivered a timely pass to the speedster.

Flanker, Daunimoala, copped a yellow card for a dangerous tackle close to the break but the Drua hung on to their lead 19-5.

With 14 players on the park, captain Kolora Lomani sneaked through down the sideline when she sold a dummy from a lineout in the Reds 22 meter area.

Lomani dummied her way through to score her second and put her side in a 31-5 lead after 63 minutes.

The host the final next Saturday.