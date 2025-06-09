Island services gets a lifeline

[Photo: FILE]

The government is planning to buy a second-hand vessel to improve shipping services when disruptions happen.

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau told Parliament the government is seeking approval from the Ministry of Finance to fund the purchase, which was not included in the current Budget.

“That’s what we are currently discussing as a government in terms of that. Even though it’s not in the budget, there are two ongoing projects with the government of Japan through the Ministry of Rural Development and also with the GSS and those vessels are under procurement, new vessels here.”

The issue was raised by Opposition MP Jone Usamate after funding for Government Shipping Services vessel upgrades was reduced from $2.25 million to $800,000.

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Usamate questioned if the current fleet can meet the needs of island communities, especially when private operators are unable to provide services.

Ro Filipe adds that the government is also working with Japan to bring in two new vessels and is planning a $27 million vessel that can support disaster response.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says stronger maritime support is needed after past cyclones exposed Fiji’s challenges in moving people and supplies.