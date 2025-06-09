France eyes third place finish

[Source: File]

France trains in Fort Lauderdale this morning ahead of tomorrow’s World Cup third-place match against England in Miami, with captain Kylian Mbappé and goalkeeper Mike Maignan taking part.

The match marks the final game for coach Didier Deschamps, who steps down after the World Cup.

France’s run ends with a 2-0 semifinal loss to Spain, their third straight major tournament semifinal defeat to the Spanish.

Despite describing the playoff as less meaningful than a final, Deschamps says his team must represent France with pride and finish on a positive note.

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Defender Ibrahima Konaté says the squad wants to win as a tribute to the departing coach.

France faces England tomorrow at 9 am, with Mbappé chasing the Golden Boot after scoring eight goals so far.

You can watch the match live on the FBC Sports channel.