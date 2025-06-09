Coffee Hub plans expansion

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Coffee Hub is looking to introduce new menu and strengthen its presence across Fiji, as it celebrates a successful year of operations at its TappooCity outlet.

The outlet, located at the TappooCity Food Court, opened in August last year to provide convenient café dining in Suva’s central business district.

Founder and Managing Director Shakil Zoro Bhamji says the first year has shown strong support from customers, including office workers, students, shoppers and families.

He expresses that the outlet’s growth reflects the demand for quality coffee, food and welcoming spaces in the city.

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Bhamji says what started as a vision to bring premium coffee and café dining closer to Suva residents has developed into one of TappooCity’s popular coffee destinations.

He says the focus remains on meeting the needs of customers with busy lifestyles while maintaining quality and service.

The Suva Express outlet is one of six Coffee Hub locations operating across Fiji and is supported by a team of five employees.

Coffee Hub says it will continue exploring ways to improve its offerings and expand its footprint as it moves into its next phase of growth.