Music publishers, X Corp end U.S. copyright lawsuits

Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a X logo. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

A group of major music publishers including Universal Music Group (UMG.AS), opens new tab and Sony Music (6758.T), opens new tab have agreed to end a legal dispute ​with Elon Musk’s X Corp over the use of their music ‌on the X social-media platform, according to federal court filings.

X Corp and the music labels asked a Tennessee federal court, opens new tab on Thursday to dismiss the labels’ lawsuit that ​accused X of infringing hundreds of their copyrights by allowing its ​users to post their songs without a license. They also asked ⁠a Texas federal court, opens new tab to dismiss a countersuit X had filed that accused ​the labels of conspiring to block competition and forcing the platform to license ​their songs at inflated rates.

Spokespeople for X Corp, the labels and their trade group the National Music Publishers Association did not immediately respond to requests for comment and ​more information, including whether their dispute was settled. The filings asked ​the courts to dismiss the claims with prejudice, which means they cannot be refiled.

A group ‌of ⁠17 music publishers sued X in Nashville, Tennessee in 2023, seeking more than $250 million in damages for the alleged infringement of nearly 1,700 copyrights. The lawsuit said that X “routinely ignores” users’ copyright infringement and that other major ​platforms like TikTok, ​Facebook and YouTube ⁠properly license music from the publishers.

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X convinced the court to dismiss much of the lawsuit in 2024. U.S. District ​Judge Aleta Trauger said that X could not be ​held liable ⁠for direct or vicarious copyright infringement, but allowed part of the labels’ contributory infringement claim to continue.

X countersued the publishers in Texas in January, accusing them ⁠of violating ​federal antitrust law by refusing to negotiate ​individual licensing deals. The publishers told the court in April that the case should be ​dismissed.