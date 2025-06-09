Discipline key to unlocking Fiji's attacking game

[Source: File]

Maintaining discipline will be crucial if the Flying Fijians are to play their trademark attacking rugby against Scotland this weekend.

Head coach Senirusi Seruvakula believes Fiji’s ability to play with freedom starts with winning possession and dominating the collision areas.

“If we need to play our brand of rugby, like Fijian open rugby, then first we have to have the ball and win the collisions and have that space, have the freedom to play that rugby.”

Seruvakula says opposition teams have done a good job of disrupting Fiji’s rhythm in the opening two rounds by slowing down possession and limiting attacking opportunities.

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“We know that the team they’re going to play against us, they won’t allow that. They will be disciplined, they will slow the ball down and that’s what they’ve been doing to us the last two games.”

The Flying Fijians coach says discipline will once again be a major focus on both sides of the ball.

“Discipline is very important, both sides of the ball in attack and defence. And the players understand that.”

Fiji takes on Scotland in its final Nations Championship fixture at 1.10am tomorrow.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.