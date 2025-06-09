Government tightens tax reporting penalties

[Photo: File]

The government is introducing tougher penalties to strengthen tax compliance and improve the accuracy of information submitted to the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says the proposed amendments to the Income Tax Act and Tax Administration Act will require taxpayers to notify FRCS when a property transaction does not proceed after a capital gains tax certificate has been issued.

He says penalties will apply to those who fail to notify FRCS or provide complete details in their tax reporting.

Immanuel says that the amendments will also require businesses submitting monthly provisional tax summaries to disclose all contractors they engage, regardless of whether tax has been withheld.

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“Clause 8 of the Bill amends the Act by introducing penalties for failure to notify the CEO where a capital gains tax certificate has been issued, but the relevant transaction does not proceed, and failure to include all contracted details, including those holding certificates of exemption, in the Provisional Tax Monthly Summary. This is to strengthen compliance and improve the completeness and accuracy of tax information.”

Immanuel adds that the changes are aimed at improving the completeness and accuracy of tax information while strengthening compliance across Fiji’s tax system.

The amendments are among 13 consequential bills tabled in Parliament to implement the government’s 2026–2027 Budget policy changes.