Suva holds Labasa to draw

[Source: Fiji Football/ Facebook]

League leaders Labasa FC were held to a 2-2 draw by Suva FC in their Round 14 Extra Premier League clash at Subrail Park today.

Despite dropping two points at home, Labasa managed to salvage a share of the spoils against a determined Suva outfit in an entertaining contest.

The result gives Suva a valuable point on the road, while Labasa remains in the hunt for the league title as the competition enters its crucial stages.

Both sides will now turn their attention to their next fixtures as the race for top positions on the standings continues.