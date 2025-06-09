New Zealand confirms first H5N1 bird flu case in native bird

[Source: Reuters]

New Zealand detected on Friday the first infection of a native bird ​by the deadly H5N1 bird flu, days ‌after confirming a migratory seabird had tested positive in the country’s first recorded case of the disease.

A swamp ​harrier hawk, known locally as a kahu ​and found in the North Island’s Wairarapa region, ⁠had been infected with the virus, Biosecurity ​Minister Andrew Hoggard said in a statement.

New Zealand reported ​its first confirmed detection on Wednesday, in a brown skua found near Wellington.

“While it’s disappointing to find a native bird ​with H5 bird flu, it’s not unexpected following ​the confirmation earlier this week of our first case,” Hoggard ‌said.

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“This ⁠hawk can go out to the coast – especially in winter to hunt. Hawks can get bird flu by hunting, eating, or scavenging infected birds.”

There ​had been no ​detection of ⁠bird flu in poultry, he said.

Health officials have started a vaccination programme ​for 300 core breeding birds from five ​of ⁠the country’s most endangered species, including flightless takahe and kakapo.

Earlier this month, Australia reported its first case ⁠of the ​disease in a local seabird. ​All previous cases had involved migratory birds.