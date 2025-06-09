Fiji reaffirms independent foreign policy towards China

Minister for Defense Pio Tikoduadua at the 99th anniversary commemoration of the Chinese People's Liberation Army at the Suva Embassy last night.

Fiji has reaffirmed that its foreign policy remains independent as it continues to strengthen defence cooperation with China.

Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua says the country will not define its international relationships through geopolitical rivalry.

Speaking at the 99th anniversary commemoration of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in Suva last night, Tikoduadua says Fiji’s growing partnership with China is guided by its longstanding principles of sovereignty, dialogue and respect for international law.

“Fiji’s foreign policy is independent. We do not define our friendships by reference to anyone else”

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that Fiji also rejects the notion that the Pacific should be viewed solely through the lens of strategic competition.

Tikoduadua states China has been a longstanding partner of Fiji, with cooperation expanding across trade, infrastructure, education, health, development and, increasingly, defence.

He has had discussions with Chinese defence representatives over the past year had been conducted with openness and mutual respect.

“That is how serious partnerships should operate. They should be able to discuss areas of common interest honestly and address differences respectfully.”

While reaffirming Fiji’s commitment to strengthening ties with China, Tikoduadua stresses that the country’s approach to international engagement remains grounded in peaceful dialogue and respect for sovereignty.

“We have always believed that dialogue is more durable than coercion, and that trust is built through consistency rather than rhetoric. Those principles shape our relationship with China.”

Tikoduadua acknowledged the increasingly complex global security environment, citing major power competition, rapid advances in military technology, climate change, cyber threats, natural disasters and transnational crime as challenges facing all nations.

He said these developments reinforced rather than altered Fiji’s foreign policy principles.

He also said Fiji remains committed to the Pacific Islands Forum’s vision of an “Ocean of Peace” and warned against allowing geopolitical competition to overshadow regional cooperation.

Tikoduadua notes Fiji welcomed defence cooperation that strengthens humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, maritime security, peacekeeping, military education and professional development.

The minister expressed hope that Fiji and China would continue expanding practical cooperation in areas that make the Pacific “safer, more resilient and better prepared for the challenges ahead.”