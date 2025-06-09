New Think Tank guides Lau economy

[Photo: FILE]

The newly launched Lau Economic Think Tank Group will guide the Lau Strategic Development Plan.

Tui Nayau Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara says the plan focuses on practical outcomes and tangible progress for the people of Lau.

It will support economic growth by identifying investment opportunities and opening doors to capital.

Speaking at the closing of the three-day Bose ni Yasana, Ratu Tevita stated that the plan’s wider pillars – from social services and human capital to climate resilience and good governance – remain with the Lau Provincial Council and the Commissioner Eastern’s office.

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He added that the Strategic Development Plan will be completed by October.

During the meeting, the Council also received Board resolutions from the Yatu Lau Company, the province’s commercial arm.

The company’s Strategic Plan aligns with the Think Tank’s economic blueprint, making Yatu Lau the commercial vehicle that carries the province’s economic vision into real ventures.

The resolutions include a proposed shipping venture, Yatu Lau Shipping Limited, with capital allocated for a joint venture with Yavirau Shipping to commence Suva–Lau services next year.

It also proposes a retail and cooperative arm supplying new island shops at Lakeba, Vanua Balavu, and Moala, a construction and civil engineering company, the extension of the Yatu Lau hotel and conference facilities, and a 2027 Share Drive opening ownership to every Lauan family.