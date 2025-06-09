Tunabuna says $1b export target by 2030 achievable

[Photo: FILE]

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says his ministry has set a bold, visionary and achievable target to achieve $1 billion in fresh and frozen non-agriculture exports by 2030.

Speaking in Parliament during the Committee of Supply discussions on the 2026-2027 Budget, he says they are not merely spending money but are planting seeds that will yield massive harvests for the Fijian economy.

He says the State’s $2 million support to the Yaqona Programme is now generating $79.1 million in export earnings.

Tunabuna says the $1m Dalo Programme support is generating $38.9 million in export

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Earnings and the modest $300,000 Spices Programme (Turmeric) support is generating a staggering $32.1m in export earnings.

The Minister says the Ginger Programme, supported by $900,000, is generating $6.5m in export earnings.

Tunabuna says the figures demonstrate that agriculture is creating opportunities for rural communities, women, youth, and the next generation of ‘agri-preneurs’.

He says the agriculture sector has reached approximately $1.5 billion in real GDP value, contributing 12.8 percent to Fiji’s real GDP in 2024.