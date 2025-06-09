RFMF burglary case adjourned until Thursday

[Photo: FILE]

Isaia Ledua, charged with attempted aggravated burglary at the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces, appeared in the Suva High Court.

It is alleged that between 8 and 9 April, the accused attempted to break into the RFMF Ammunition Magazine building in Nabua and, on the same days, allegedly damaged the door lock keypad.

The State had earlier filed the Information and the matter was for plea; however, the Defence was not ready.

The Defence informed the court that they will be making legal representation to the State in terms of the charge, as they are of the view that it is defective.

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The matter is adjourned to next Thursday for a plea.

The accused’s bail was extended.