Northern Bulls reward hard work with win over Ra

[Source: File]

The Northern Bulls Women are beginning to see the rewards of their hard work after recording a 52-44 victory over Ra in their Royal Tea Ranadi clash this morning.

Head coach Osea Nabulivula praised his players for their commitment and discipline, saying the result reflected the effort they have been putting in on and off the court.

“Firstly I want to thank God for the strength and the good weather. I would also like to thank my girls for their effort today in getting the win.”

Nabulivula said the team’s demanding training schedule is starting to pay dividends.

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“The sacrifices in training every morning, midday and afternoon are starting to pay off.”

The coach was also pleased to see his players execute the lessons worked on during training and continue learning from previous matches.

“I’m thankful that most of the things taught to them in training were executed today, which I believe they’ve learned from their past games as well.”

The victory provides a timely boost for the Northern Bulls Women as they continue their campaign.