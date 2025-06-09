Skipper Lomani backs Drua Women

[Source: File]

The McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women are ready to take on Queensland Reds in the Super Rugby W semifinal in Lautoka today.

Captain Kolora Lomani says they talked about bringing the vibe this week and it worked out which was evident in their captain’s run yesterday.

Lomani who started out as a winger with the Drua is enjoying her role in the number nine jersey.

She says it’s fun controlling and directing the game.

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The Drua skipper says it’s not an easy job but she’s greatful to the coaches for entrusting her with the responsibility.

Coach Mike Legge says they’ve got a blend of youth and experience here and we definetly have a plan.

Legge is confident the 23 players selected can get the job done today.

Since joining the competition in 2022, the Drua Women have made the semifinals every year.

If they win today, they’ll host next weekend’s final for the first time.

The Drua hosts Reds at 1pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.