Fiji FIU warns of investment citizenship risks

[Photo: FILE]

Over the last five years, the Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit has observed incidents where individuals have tried to enter the country via citizenship through investment programmes.

In its 2025 Annual Report, the FIU says the individuals were either detained at the border or placed under red alert notices while attempting to enter Fiji through a range of citizenship-through-investment platforms.

The FIU identified this as an emerging risk.

As a result, it has developed and issued a strategic analysis on paper on citizenship by investment programmes.

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The paper aims to raise awareness within the banking sector of the inherent money laundering risks associated with the programme.

The FIU says the paper sought to support banks in identifying, assessing and managing the risks through enhanced due diligence and other risk-based controls consistent with their anti-money laundering and combatting the financing of terrorism obligations.