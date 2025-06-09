Apple, US officials discuss settlement in antitrust case

View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab and the U.S. Department of Justice are in early discussions about settling a 2024 lawsuit that ​alleges the iPhone maker violated antitrust laws, Bloomberg News ‌reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Apple and the DOJ did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Reuters ​could not independently verify the report.

The department and 15 states sued Apple in 2024 as the government cracks down on Big Tech, alleging the iPhone ​maker monopolized the smartphone market, hurt smaller rivals and drove ​up prices.

In the lawsuit, the U.S. had accused Apple of making it harder ‌for ⁠consumers to block competitors and cited five examples where Apple used mechanisms to suppress technologies that would have increased competition among smartphones: so-called super apps, cloud stream game apps, messaging apps, ​smartwatches and digital ​wallets.

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It could ⁠not be learned whether the state attorneys general were engaged in settlement talks, according to the ​report.

Shares of Apple were down 1.1% in afternoon ​trading ⁠on Friday. They have risen about 23% this year.

The report comes days after Apple sued OpenAI and two former employees, alleging misappropriation ⁠of its ​trade secrets to benefit the ChatGPT-owner’s ​foray into consumer hardware, a dramatic escalation of already simmering tension between the ​two companies.