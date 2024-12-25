PRF calls for reflection

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo

As we celebrate Christmas, a time of joy and togetherness, the Pacific Recycling Foundation is advising Fijians to reflect on the issues facing our society and environment.

This festive season, as we embrace the spirit of giving, PRF stated the need to confront the harsh realities of environmental and social challenges that are becoming as harmful and widespread as the plastic pollution affecting our planet.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo is calling on people to take a moment this Christmas to consider the state of our society and how it impedes progress in environmental and social justice.

He urges that we move beyond traditional views and think globally, united in the effort to support vulnerable communities and ensure a sustainable future for all.

Deo also calls on politicians to look beyond their short-term popularity and make bold decisions that will benefit future generations.

He said it was imperative for manufacturers and distributors engaging in genuine recycling efforts, rather than using brand advertising to create the illusion of progress.

He points out the role of development agencies, encouraging them to focus less on funding conferences and research and more on providing real, on-the-ground support for waste management programs.

Deo reminds us all that as consumers, we must take responsibility for properly disposing of recyclables as each individual’s action can contribute to alleviating the waste crisis.

This Christmas, PRF is encouraging Fijians to work together to create a society that values inclusivity, sustainability and justice, leaving behind a legacy of hope for future generations.