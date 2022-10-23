PRF and WRF prepare for cyclone season

Director and CEO of PRF and WRFL, Amitesh deo

As the cyclone season approaches, the Pacific Recycling Foundation and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited are looking to collaborate to stock up on personal protection equipment and other necessities for those working in the waste management industry.

According to Amitesh Deo, Director and CEO of PRF and WRFL, natural disasters have a significant impact on the waste management industry, particularly those involved in informal rubbish picking.

He says they are collaborating closely with the Collection Pillars of Recycling from Vunato Settlement in Lautoka, who rely solely on waste picking for a living.

Article continues after advertisement

Deo went on to say that they had observed critical relief supplies being delayed in reaching some areas in the aftermath of natural disasters in certain circumstances.

He is urging the private sector and other development partners to collaborate in order to build resilience, as he believes it is a critical component that must be implemented.

Meanwhile, PRF and WRFL are contacting municipal councils to ensure that drains and creeks are cleared to reduce flooding risk.