President highlights Fiji's resilience in Christmas message

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says 2023 has been a year of challenge, sacrifice and triumph for all Fijians as Fiji went through a transition period in our governance.

In his Christmas message to the nation, Ratu Wiliame emphasized that Fiji stood with its fellow Pacific Islanders to call on the world to ensure global warming does not exceed the 1.5°C target.

He also says that despite being a small and vulnerable nation, Fiji stamped its mark on the international arena by reaching out to both traditional and non-traditional partners to strengthen existing ties and forge new ones.

Article continues after advertisement

The President says on the domestic front, we are caring for the less fortunate and the vulnerable.

“For instance, our national budget promises to reduce overall costs of goods and services for the benefit of ordinary citizens. And it continues to focus on health and education, the development of infrastructure and among other things. It will allow all of us to do more to improve the overall socio-economic status of our people.”

Ratu Wiliame is reminding all Fijians that this Christmas season is giving everyone the opportunity to reflect on their lives and make personal commitments.

“Christmas is also a good time to reflect on what has transpired, learn from the shortfalls and make commitments to be a better person. It is also time to reach out to the less fortunate, whether it is through sharing, giving, visiting, healing, talking or just praying for someone.”

The President is also requesting all citizens to remember those who are away from home this Christmas.

He also mentioned those serving as peacekeepers in some of the world’s most volatile, and dangerous conflict zones.