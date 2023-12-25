Prasad reflects on a year of triumphs and unity

Finance Minister and National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad says the coalition government navigated through and successfully overcame many political and economic challenges.

Prasad says a year ago, Fiji came together to celebrate strength in diversity as the People’s Coalition government came into office.

In his Christmas message, Prasad says as they complete one year in office, they reflect on the journey as a nation, drawing from the values of this festive season.

Article continues after advertisement

In the spirit of Christmas, which symbolizes hope and renewal, Prasad says we should remind ourselves and be grateful of how far we have come in one year, restoring fundamental rights and freedoms, resulting in respect and dignity of all our people.

He reminded Fijians that as we celebrate this festive season, we should remember to be kind and giving to each other.

“This is a time when we spend quality time with our family, our friends, and our children. So, I want to take this opportunity on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, my permanent secretary and my staff to wish everybody a very Merry Christmas.”

The Finance Minister says that looking forward, we should continue to embrace and nurture the shared values as the coalition government’s commitment towards every Fijian remains unwavering.