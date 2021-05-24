Russian vessel may have breached EEZ

Russian yacht – Amadea is being investigated for possible breaches of Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone and money laundering.

The yacht, owned by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov berthed at the Lautoka Wharf on Wednesday and has been seized by police.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho confirms he will be briefed on the investigations tomorrow.

“I plan to visit our investigators in Lautoka tomorrow as the investigations are ongoing and to see how we are progressing. We are working closely in Lautoka with our foreign counterparts.”

He confirms the vessel is now in their custody and investigations have commenced.

It is alleged the Amadea entered Fiji’s EEZ without proper clearance from relevant authorities including customs clearance to enter Fiji waters.

The Police Commissioner says the government has been made aware of developments and the actions taken by local law enforcement.

He says police are following the Fiji Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act of 1997 to guide their investigations, and they are working with their US counterparts.

The crew of the Amadea remain on board and are not allowed to disembark as investigations are being carried out at the Lautoka wharf.

The Commissioner also confirmed that they are applying the United Nations Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime in their investigation.

Yacht owner Suleiman Kerimov has recently been cleared of money laundering charges in France.