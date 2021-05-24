SODELPA to announce 20 proposed candidates

The Social Democratic Liberal Party candidate selection team has found replacements for those sitting MP’s that have shown no interest in joining the proposed candidate lineup.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says the party will announce 20 proposed candidates on Friday.

As party leader, he says the decision made by some key MPs not to be part of the team is not a setback but an opportunity for the party to build a new team.

“We have found some very worthy replacements for them. The people who will be announced are excellent candidates, and I’m very proud.”

Gavoka says they have winners in their lineup and loyalty to the party will be a huge factor in the SODELPA team.