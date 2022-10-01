Ratu Manoa elected new SODELPA President

Ratu Manoa Roragaca

Na Turaga na Vunivalu e Waimaro, Ratu Manoa Roragaca is the new Social Democratic Liberal Party President.

He was elected during the party’s Special General Meeting in Suva this morning.

Ratu Manoa says he is happy with his appointment and he is ready to lead the party to victory in the 2022 General Election.

He takes over the leadership from Bau Chief, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau, who did not contest the role.

Anare Jale, Roko Avenito Kolikata and Filimoni Soqeta have been elected the vice-presidents.

SODELPA General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru says these appointments signal a new direction for the party.

“SODELPA is coming to a new age of transition. The old SODELPA, where there was a lot of hustling and bustling and internal conflicts. I’m thankful for the old guard that had stepped in.”

Duru says the party believes the new executives will bring in a breath of fresh air towards their aspirations regarding the General Election.

He adds the party hopes to announce the remaining three provisional candidates later this month.