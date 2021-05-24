Notice expected against FLP

The Supervisor of Elections is expected to take action against the Fiji Labour Party.

Mohammed Saneem this morning confirmed his office is likely to exercise a notice under Section 144 A of the Electoral Act.

This is after the Fiji Labour Party made wild allegations over the weekend that Saneem had resigned claiming his involvement in abuse of office.

Saneem this morning clarified that this was fake news.

“Those are false information and we will consider taking some actions which we will be making public for you in the coming hours. We looking at one of the first notices under section 144 of the Electoral act.”

Under Section 144, a person or a political party must not publish any information in or outside Fiji and is accessible in Fiji, knowing or having reason to believe the information is a false statement which is likely to influence the outcome of an election or diminish public confidence in the performance of any duty or function of the Supervisor and the Electoral Commission.

The Electoral Act goes on to say that the SOE may direct a person, including a service provider, or a political party to remove or correct any statement or information published under the subsection and the person must immediately remove or correct the statement or information.

The person or political party may request the Electoral Commission to review the decision of the Supervisor under subsection (2), and the Electoral Commission must within 24 hours review the decision and inform the Supervisor and the person or political party of its decision in writing.

Any person or political party that contravenes this section commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $50,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 years or both.

When contacted yesterday, FLP Leader Mahendra Chaudhry says all he needs to say is on their social media Facebook page.

Saneem says the notice will be delivered once ready.