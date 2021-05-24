Former MP’s nominated by SODELPA supporters

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party MPs who have returned as proposed candidates have the backing of voters from their respective constituencies.

SODELPA Leader, Viliame Gavoka says he is committed to respecting the wishes of party supporters who have endorsed these candidates.

Kiniviliame Kiliraki, Mere Samisoni, Semesa Karavaki, and Jiosefa Dulakiverata are back even though they failed to secure seats in the 2018 General Election.

Article continues after advertisement

The SODELPA leader says he is excited to have former parliamentarians in his lineup, blaming their loss in 2018 on his predecessor Sitiveni Rabuka.

“They should have all come back to Parliament but on the home stretch, SODELPA changed the rules in 2018. For this year, the rules are going to be very firm that everyone will fight from their turf.”

Gavoka says the superstar system where Rabuka was elevated above other candidates backfired for some leading candidates.

Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says the party has also received suggestions from constituencies on the party’s proposed candidates.

“SODELPA is about listening to the people and the people are going to bring the change.”

Four former MP’s are part of the SODELPA line-up for 2022.

FBC News has sent questions to Rabuka on the claims made by the SODELPA leader.