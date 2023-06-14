Focus on insolvent accounts, Kamikamica tells FFP

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, and SMEs Manoa Kamikamica says former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum needs to go and look into FijiFirst’s audited accounts.

Kamikamica says this because their audited accounts are insolvent.

FBC News put to the Minister that the FijiFirst General Secretary yesterday stated that their submission to the Social Democratic Liberal Party for a coalition was far better than what SODELPA is getting now.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says what was offered by FijiFirst ensured longevity for SODELPA.

“Unfortunately, they did not vote wisely enough to look at the long term; unfortunately for them, and as you know from the way their management committee voted, they lost by one vote; there were certain people that should not have voted but they did, due to internal things that happen in their party”.

Kamikamica in response, hit-outs on Sayed-Khaiyum

“Tell him to go and look at his accounts, his audited accounts. Right now, they are insolvent. If you look at their financial accounts, they actually owe $1.6 million to suppliers around Fiji. If you want to access their accounts, download them from the Fijian Elections Office. Tell him to focus there; don’t focus on us.”

Meanwhile, SODELPA yesterday reassured its support for and position on staying with its coalition partners.

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad, backing Kamikamica, says if Sayed-Khaiyum is hoping for something else, he is living in the past.