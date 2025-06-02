Police push for bigger budget

The Fiji Police Force is seeking a boost in its budget allocation in the new financial year, with requests that include crucial improvements to services, enhanced staff capabilities, and continued progress in the ongoing restructuring of the Force.

Policing Minister Ioane Naivalurua states that key parts of the organization are currently underfunded, and new capabilities are essential to effectively tackle the evolving challenges of the 21st century.

He says the Force’s restructuring efforts have not been fully realized under the current financial constraints.

“But the focus is all about making sure that we have a well-equipped, well-resourced, and well-organized police force that is able to look after Fiji better. That’s really the focus. And the list of our requests really extends from improving the reform and the restructure of the Fiji Police Force.”

Naivalurua says they will be meeting with the Minister for Finance and Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad, this week for further discussion, where they will finalize the issues that they have raised and previously discussed.

The Force is also focusing on community policy due to the increase in drug and domestic violence cases.

Moreover, the budget submission emphasizes the critical capabilities the Force must possess to effectively carry out its duties.

