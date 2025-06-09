Police pledges tough action on drug

Source : Fiji Police Force / Facebook

The Fiji Police Force has launched its Corporate Plan 2025–2026 and Strategic Plan 2025–2029 to strengthen policing and address national security challenges.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu said stability in policing requires collaboration, strong leadership, accountability, and clear policies.

He added the plans set initiatives for the year ahead and phased goals for the next five years to boost the Force’s capacity.

Article continues after advertisement

Tudravu thanked the government for the budget allocation, which will equip the Force for its operations.

He reaffirmed the Force’s focus on combating drug trafficking, securing borders, and tackling broader security threats.

He urged police personnel to adopt the plans fully and work with stakeholders and regional partners to achieve the goals.

Tudravu stressed that success relies on teamwork, active participation, and investment in capabilities.

The launch represents a strategic step to modernize Fiji’s policing and strengthen the Force’s role in maintaining law, order, and national security.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.