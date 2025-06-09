Police officers arrested for meth to appear in court tomorrow

The two police officers who were arrested on Friday for allegedly being in unlawful possession of illicit drugs have been charged and will be appearing in court tomorrow.

The liquid chemical seized has tested positive for methamphetamine.

Charges against the two have been sanctioned by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The 43-year-old, along with the 31-year-old police officer, has been jointly charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of Illicit Drugs under the Illicit Drugs Control Act.

The 31-year-old also faces additional charges of Unlawful Importation of

Both accused will be appearing in custody at the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow.

