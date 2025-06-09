Police investigate fire at Vunimoli bridge

The wooden Vunimoli Bridge in Labasa. [Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Police have launched an investigation after the wooden Vunimoli Bridge in Labasa was deliberately set on fire last night, disrupting access for hundreds of residents who rely on the crossing daily.

The bridge is widely used by residents, including school children, and the incident has caused major inconvenience to the surrounding community.

Traffic has been halted, with motorists turned away from both ends of the bridge and advised to use alternative routes.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say this is the second time a similar incident has occurred at the same bridge, and investigations are continuing.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.