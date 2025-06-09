Police follows money trail to disrupt criminal networks

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has reiterated their commitment to combating the illicit drug trade and maintaining the independence of law enforcement operations amid public scrutiny and high expectations.

During a media briefing, Tudravu highlighted the ongoing efforts of the Serious and Organized Crime and Intelligence Department and front-line operations, in partnership with key law enforcement stakeholders, in disrupting criminal networks.

Tudravu says the Force is now following the financial trail to target the proceeds of crime, in collaboration with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Article continues after advertisement

“Currently our Anti-money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Units, are following the money trail. It’s a process that takes time, and we are collaborating with other institutions, in this regard.”

Tudravu admitted that the force does not always meet every expectation.

“We are trying our best, and accept that it takes one negative, to outdo the positives. Amid the negatives, there are however, thousands of officers who are dutifully conducting their work, often in challenging situations.”

Tudravu also stresses that that law enforcement must remain independent and should not be subjected to political interference.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.