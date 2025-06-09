Police duo denied bail over alleged meth offense

Sevuloni Lubi and Lote Lewaivanua

Two police officers charged in connection with the alleged possession and importation of 4.7 kilograms of methamphetamine have been denied bail by the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

43-year old, Sevuloni Lubi and 31-year-old Lote Lewaivanua were arrested shortly after the seizure of a suspicious liquid substance in Suva.

Both officers had been jointly charged with two counts of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The court also heard that Lewaivanua faced additional charges, including unlawful importation of illicit drugs and possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

He was also allegedly found with $650, believed to be linked to criminal activity.

During the bail hearing, the prosecution opposed bail, citing the seriousness of the charges, the quantity of drugs involved, and the fact that the accused were serving officers entrusted with enforcing the law.

The court was also informed that the charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment if the accused are convicted.

Bail was refused, but the court indicated that the accused may apply for a bail review at a later stage.

The matter has been adjourned to 29 of this month.

