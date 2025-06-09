Police confirm ambulance stop video is old

Source: fiji (chat) fiji Short video / Job Ga Brass

Police have confirmed that a video circulating of a traffic officer allegedly stopping an ambulance carrying a patient is not recent.

The footage shows the ambulance driver confronting the officer while the vehicle’s emergency sirens were on, with the patient visible on a gurney in the boot.

The officer admits stopping the ambulance, then tells the driver he is free to go.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News has been informed that the incident occurred in February and that the matter has already been addressed.

We have asked police to clarify the resolutions taken.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.