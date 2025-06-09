Police Act review targets digital-age readiness

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Regional Representative Heike Alefsen

Outdated laws that fail to address digital evidence, forensic technology, and privacy safeguards are leaving both police officers and citizens vulnerable.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Regional Representative Heike Alefsen says the growing use of cyber tools and AI is reshaping crime and policing.

Speaking at the Validation Workshop on the Review of the Police Act 1965, Alefsen stated that the UN has a six-year partnership with the Fiji Police Force to deal with this isse.

She adds the partnership has built capacity through training programs, equipping officers to handle modern policing challenges.

Alefsen is stressing on the importance of building community trust, accountability, and effective law enforcement in a rapidly changing digital environment.

“New trends in society, global trends, regional trends and national trends, must be addressed. Urbanization, migration, geopolitical tides that shape security and governance, social media use.”

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua highlights the need for a modern, adaptive police force while maintaining public trust and professionalism.

The Minister reiterates that policing must evolve to remain effective and lawful.

