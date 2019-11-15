Poaching is a national issue: Koroilavesau

The Fisheries Ministry is trying to eliminate over-fishing and constant poaching.

Minister Semi Koroilavesau says they are establishing fish warden programs and the Ministry is providing equipment for these officials to patrol traditional i-Qoliqoli areas.

Koroilavesau adds they have handed over boats to improve patrols as people are illegally fishing and diving in Marine Protected Areas undermining efforts to manage marine resources.

“The subject of addressing poaching in a locally managed areas basically depends on Ministry of Fisheries to teach the people that participated in the fish warden exercise the limits of their authority because they can’t do it in isolation otherwise they may also be on the wrong side of the law so the program is on-going.”

Koroilavesau adds poaching is a national issue they have been working to address for the past two years.