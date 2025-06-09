PM to appeal High Court ruling on Malimali

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that Government will appeal today’s High Court ruling concerning the dismissal of former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the Prime Minister said he has directed that an appeal be lodged following the court’s decision.

He also acknowledged the High Court’s decision to grant leave for a judicial review challenging the validity of the Commission of Inquiry into Malimali’s appointment, saying the Government will respond through the appropriate legal processes.

Despite the ruling, Rabuka says he is encouraged that today’s proceedings reaffirm that democracy in Fiji remains strong, the separation of powers is respected, and there has been no interference by the Executive in the work of the Judiciary.

He stressed that the rule of law remains paramount and that Government will continue to uphold constitutional processes and respect the independence of state institutions.

